Bihar's Heist Drama: Unraveling the Lavish Lure and Arrests

In a high-stakes heist drama, three suspects, including a domestic worker, were apprehended in Bihar after allegedly executing a major theft of jewellery worth over Rs 2.25 crore and more than Rs 55 lakh in cash from a house in Delhi's Model Town area.

The case came to light following a complaint from Anita Jhunjhunwala, whose domestic help, Arun Kumar, was accused of orchestrating the theft. She reported that the suspects fled with substantial amounts of cash and jewellery, prompting a police investigation and eventual arrest.

The crime involved multiple accomplices across various locations, as revealed during police interrogation. Authorities continue to track remaining suspects and are scrutinizing financial records for potential connections to additional criminal activities, while several artefacts have been recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)