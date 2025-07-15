CBI arrests manager of CCL for alleged bribery

The CBI has arrested a manager of Central Coalfields Limited and three others for alleged corruption in facilitating lifting and transportation of coal, officials said Tuesday.

The action comes following a joint surprise check conducted on March 6 at a colliery project office in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh which exposed large scale bribery from coal lifters.

Manager Ayodhya Karmali of CCL Giddi, two clerks -- Mukesh Kumar and Prakash Mahli -- besides middleman Vijay Kumar Singh were arrested for allegedly obtaining undue advantage from various coal lifters for facilitating lifting and transportation of coal, the CBI said.

All accused were produced before a special court in Ranchi on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

