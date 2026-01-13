Left Menu

BJP Stages Protest Over Missing Siblings in Ranchi

In Ranchi, the BJP organized a protest march demanding action over the disappearance of two siblings from Dhurwa. The children vanished on January 2, prompting hundreds, including BJP MLAs, to raise their voices against the state government. Protesters criticized police inefficiency and demanded immediate recovery.

  • Country:
  • India

The city of Ranchi witnessed a robust protest organized by the opposition BJP on Tuesday, challenging the state's response to the disappearance of two siblings from the Dhurwa area.

The youngsters, aged 4 and 5, went missing on January 2 after visiting a nearby grocery store, sparking public outcry and concern over safety in the region.

Led by BJP MLAs and supported by a large gathering, the march progressed from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to the SSP office at the Collectorate Complex, where protests were aimed at demanding enhanced police efforts and accountability from the state's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

