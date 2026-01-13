BJP Stages Protest Over Missing Siblings in Ranchi

The city of Ranchi witnessed a robust protest organized by the opposition BJP on Tuesday, challenging the state's response to the disappearance of two siblings from the Dhurwa area.

The youngsters, aged 4 and 5, went missing on January 2 after visiting a nearby grocery store, sparking public outcry and concern over safety in the region.

Led by BJP MLAs and supported by a large gathering, the march progressed from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to the SSP office at the Collectorate Complex, where protests were aimed at demanding enhanced police efforts and accountability from the state's administration.

