BJP Stages Protest Over Missing Siblings in Ranchi
In Ranchi, the BJP organized a protest march demanding action over the disappearance of two siblings from Dhurwa. The children vanished on January 2, prompting hundreds, including BJP MLAs, to raise their voices against the state government. Protesters criticized police inefficiency and demanded immediate recovery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
The city of Ranchi witnessed a robust protest organized by the opposition BJP on Tuesday, challenging the state's response to the disappearance of two siblings from the Dhurwa area.
The youngsters, aged 4 and 5, went missing on January 2 after visiting a nearby grocery store, sparking public outcry and concern over safety in the region.
Led by BJP MLAs and supported by a large gathering, the march progressed from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to the SSP office at the Collectorate Complex, where protests were aimed at demanding enhanced police efforts and accountability from the state's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranchi
- BJP
- protest
- missing children
- Dhurwa
- state government
- police
- safety
- demonstration
- siblings
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as Police Monitoring Sparks Fear in Kashmiri Mosques
Delhi Assembly Urgency: Sikh Guru Anniversary Debate Sparks Police Probe
Haryana Police Crackdown: 67 Gangster Songs Removed in Anti-Crime Drive
Heist Halted: Police Crack Down on $30K Robbery in Ludhiana
Haryana Police Cracks Down on Violent Music Culture