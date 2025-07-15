5 held for creating ruckus during music show in Leh

Five persons were detained for creating a ruckus during a music show in Ladakh's capital and an FIR was registered against them, the police said on Tuesday.

Cross-examination of all the five is underway, the police added.

A video has recently been circulating on social media showing a quarrel between a group of unidentified individuals during a music show at NDS Ground in Leh city on July 13, a police official said. After investigation, five individuals - Tenzin Eshey, Tenzin Chotar, Sonam Galek and Namgyal Nurboo - were detained. Leh Police Station has registered a case under Section 194(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the official said.

