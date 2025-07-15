Left Menu

Mumbai: Kidnapped 3-year-old girl's body found at Sassoon Dock; cops hunt for stepfather

Updated: 15-07-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:34 IST
Mumbai: Kidnapped 3-year-old girl's body found at Sassoon Dock; cops hunt for stepfather
The body of a three-year-old girl, allegedly kidnapped from her home, was found in the sea in south Mumbai on Tuesday, with the police now on the lookout for her stepfather, an official said.

The child, a resident of the Antop Hill area, had been reported missing by her mother and stepfather around 12.45 am, following which the police registered a case of kidnapping and launched a search, the official said.

He said fishermen found the girl's body in the sea at Sassoon Dock around 8.30 am.

The official said that the stepfather, who is absconding, is the prime suspect, and a search is underway for him.

Police are scanning footage from the CCTV cameras, and further probe is underway, he said.

