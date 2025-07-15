Special Campaign 2.0 Redresses Over 1600 Pension Grievances by Mid-July

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), operating under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, has released the 23rd edition of its monthly ‘Secretariat Reforms’ report for June 2025. The report provides a detailed account of the Indian government's sustained efforts to drive administrative efficiency, reduce pendency, enhance cleanliness in office environments, and push forward the digitalization of government operations.

Covering the three core pillars of governance transformation—(i) Swachhata and Pendency Reduction, (ii) Efficiency in Decision Making, and (iii) e-Office Implementation and Analytics—the June edition reaffirms the Centre’s commitment to building a transparent, responsive, and digitally empowered administrative system.

Swachhata and Pendency Reduction: Cleaner Workspaces, Faster Responses

One of the standout accomplishments in June 2025 was the successful execution of cleanliness and decluttering operations across 8,128 government office sites across the country. These activities were part of a broader campaign to uphold the Swachh Bharat ethos within administrative premises and to streamline operational spaces.

Key outcomes included:

11.67 lakh sq. ft. of office space freed up Top contributors: Ministry of Railways: 7,36,560 sq. ft. Ministry of Coal: 2,93,485 sq. ft.

₹56.07 crore earned through scrap disposal Major revenue-generating ministries: Railways, Coal, and Heavy Industries

82,958 physical files reviewed; 52,427 weeded out for improved document management

4,70,192 public grievances (89.10% of total) resolved

Disposal of 1,229 MP references and 230 State Government references

The cumulative revenue earned under this reform exercise between December 2024 and June 2025 reached an impressive ₹3,220.04 crore, with ₹855.99 crore generated in the current reporting period alone.

Showcasing Best Practices: Citizen-Centric Initiatives

In the section on Citizen-Centric Practices, the report highlights several grassroots-level efforts by ministries to improve public engagement and enhance the human touch in governance:

The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DH&FW) organized an awareness campaign on cleanliness in Outpatient Departments (OPD).

At the Department of Financial Services (DFS), employees gathered at Bandra Kurla Complex for a mass cleanliness drive focused on eliminating plastic waste and promoting a sustainable work environment.

Coal India Limited, under the Ministry of Coal, conducted a Thalassemia Bal Seva Yojna workshop in New Delhi, focusing on public health awareness and social responsibility.

These practices serve as models for replication and underscore the importance of community participation and employee engagement in government service delivery.

Accelerating Administrative Efficiency Through Digital Tools

A major highlight of the June 2025 reforms was the continued advancement of digital governance via e-Office and analytics.

Key achievements include:

Delayering of decision-making chains brought the average distinct transaction levels down from 7.19 in 2021 to 4.15 as of June 2025, representing a nearly 42% reduction in bureaucratic hurdles.

96.26% of all active files are now processed through the e-Office platform, demonstrating widespread digital adoption.

94.74% of receipts were electronic, and 19 Ministries/Departments achieved 100% e-Receipt compliance.

72 Ministries/Departments crossed the 80% e-File adoption threshold, showing an impressive rate of institutional digitization.

In June alone, 3,812 inter-ministerial file movements took place electronically, further enhancing transparency and processing speed.

This seamless digital integration marks a significant step forward in reducing red tape and boosting government responsiveness.

Spotlight on the Department of Posts

The report also placed a special spotlight on the Department of Posts, acknowledging its success in replicating good governance practices at the state level. With vast operational outreach, India Post continues to demonstrate how digital tools and citizen-focused reforms can drive tangible change, even in traditionally analog-heavy institutions.

A Blueprint for Modern, Citizen-First Governance

The June 2025 edition of the Secretariat Reforms report reflects the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to modernizing administrative systems by:

Creating cleaner and more efficient workspaces

Accelerating decision-making processes

Leveraging e-governance platforms for better service delivery

Promoting inter-ministerial collaboration and citizen-centric outreach

By blending technology with grassroots participation, DARPG’s reform strategy is enabling a high-performing administrative machinery ready to serve New India’s development aspirations.