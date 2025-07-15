Railway Loco Pilots Revolt: Rest Period Dispute Escalates

The loco pilots' union has formally requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to address its ongoing dispute with railway administration over rest periods by bringing it before the Petition Committee of the lower house. They have further warned that unresolved issues may compel them to initiate a nationwide strike.

A central point of contention is the consolidation of weekly and daily rest hours, which the All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) argues limits their deserved downtime. This comes despite the Railway Ministry's recent implementation of amenities such as urinals and air-conditioning in thousands of locomotives.

The union claims that discrepancies in current rest policies violate legal stipulations and previous court rulings. The prolonged discord underscores the critical need for operational safekeeping, with potential repercussions for rail safety if demands remain unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)