BAE Systems Eyes Lucrative Typhoon Exports

British defence giant BAE Systems is eyeing new orders for its Typhoon military jets, targeting markets in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. This optimism comes from ongoing collaborations with the UK government, as confirmed by Richard Hamilton, Managing Director for Europe and International at BAE Systems Air sector, during a briefing at their Warton facility.

Hamilton expressed confidence that these campaigns would result in substantial orders, potentially reaching up to 150 Typhoon jets. This assurance is backed by Britain's commitment to upgrading the aircraft's capabilities, thereby extending its operational lifespan.

Such enhancements offer export partners, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, reassurance about the aircraft's longevity, facilitating smoother negotiations. However, concerns were raised by UK trade unions about potential production line shutdowns by the 2030s should these new orders not materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)