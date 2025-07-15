Left Menu

BAE Systems Eyes Lucrative Typhoon Exports

BAE Systems aims for new orders of Typhoon jets from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. The company, in collaboration with the UK government, is optimistic about securing up to 150 new orders. Upgrades to the aircraft's capabilities enhance appeal and reassure export partners of its longevity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warton | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:33 IST
BAE Systems Eyes Lucrative Typhoon Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British defence giant BAE Systems is eyeing new orders for its Typhoon military jets, targeting markets in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. This optimism comes from ongoing collaborations with the UK government, as confirmed by Richard Hamilton, Managing Director for Europe and International at BAE Systems Air sector, during a briefing at their Warton facility.

Hamilton expressed confidence that these campaigns would result in substantial orders, potentially reaching up to 150 Typhoon jets. This assurance is backed by Britain's commitment to upgrading the aircraft's capabilities, thereby extending its operational lifespan.

Such enhancements offer export partners, including Saudi Arabia and Turkey, reassurance about the aircraft's longevity, facilitating smoother negotiations. However, concerns were raised by UK trade unions about potential production line shutdowns by the 2030s should these new orders not materialize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025