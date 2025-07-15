Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Divorce Citing Irretrievable Breakdown of Marriage

The Supreme Court granted divorce to a couple due to irretrievable breakdown of marriage, citing it as beneficial for the parties and their child. Directed maintenance was set at Rs 15,000 monthly following allegations of cruelty and prolonged legal battles, underscoring lost dignity and respect in marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:51 IST
Supreme Court Grants Divorce Citing Irretrievable Breakdown of Marriage
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, granted divorce to a couple, citing an irretrievable breakdown of their marriage. The decision, made by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, was deemed to be in the 'best interest' of both parties and their minor child, allowing them to lead independent, peaceful lives, free from the 'shadow of prolonged and futile legal battles.'

The court emphasized that marriage is an institution built on 'dignity, mutual respect, and shared companionship.' They noted that when these foundational aspects are irreparably lost, it serves no beneficial purpose to compel a couple to remain legally married. The verdict dissolved the marriage under Article 142 of the Indian Constitution, granting a decree of divorce.

The court directed the man to pay a monthly maintenance of Rs 15,000 to the woman and their child. It noted that continuing the marriage would merely fuel animosity and litigation, against the ethos of matrimonial harmony envisioned by the law. Past allegations of cruelty involved accusations against the woman's treatment of the man's ailing mother, which she denied. Both parties had spent over 15 years in marital discord, losing significant time to legal battles, now concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

