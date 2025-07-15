Left Menu

Crackdown on Deadly Chinese Manjha in Shahjahanpur

Police in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested three men for possessing banned Chinese manjha following a constable's death from its use. The crackdown continues as authorities seek to eliminate the dangerous kite string from the market, targeting illicit sales and distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:31 IST
Crackdown on Deadly Chinese Manjha in Shahjahanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Shahjahanpur police have apprehended three individuals in connection with the possession of large quantities of banned Chinese manjha, a dangerous kite string, notorious for causing fatal accidents.

This action follows the tragic death of a 27-year-old police constable, Shahrukh Khan, who succumbed to injuries linked to Chinese manjha in January. Since then, authorities have intensified efforts to curb its sale and distribution.

The suspects, identified as Mohammad Atique, Mohammad Ahmed, and Mohammad Nabi, were caught while allegedly transporting 114 spools of the manjha. They have been detained and are currently in custody, signaling a robust crackdown on the illicit kite string trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025