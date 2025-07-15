Crackdown on Deadly Chinese Manjha in Shahjahanpur

In a significant move, Shahjahanpur police have apprehended three individuals in connection with the possession of large quantities of banned Chinese manjha, a dangerous kite string, notorious for causing fatal accidents.

This action follows the tragic death of a 27-year-old police constable, Shahrukh Khan, who succumbed to injuries linked to Chinese manjha in January. Since then, authorities have intensified efforts to curb its sale and distribution.

The suspects, identified as Mohammad Atique, Mohammad Ahmed, and Mohammad Nabi, were caught while allegedly transporting 114 spools of the manjha. They have been detained and are currently in custody, signaling a robust crackdown on the illicit kite string trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)