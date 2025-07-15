Left Menu

Equatorial Guinea vs. France: A Luxury Mansion at the Heart of a Diplomatic Dispute

Equatorial Guinea is urging the UN's highest court to stop the sale of a Paris mansion seized from the president's son, Teodorin Obiang, over embezzlement charges. They argue France's actions violate a UN anti-corruption treaty. France denies plans to sell, labeling the court appeal as baseless.

Updated: 15-07-2025 21:38 IST
Representatives of Equatorial Guinea, on Tuesday, pressed the United Nations' highest court to issue an urgent suspension on the sale of a luxurious Paris mansion, confiscated from Teodorin Obiang, the son of the nation's ruler, amid embezzlement allegations. The seizure followed a French court's conviction of Obiang for misappropriating state funds.

Equatorial Guinea argues that the mansion and other assets, allegedly embezzled from its public funds, should be returned, aligning with a United Nations anti-corruption treaty. France's actions, Equatorial Guinea claims, would breach this treaty. Carmelo Nvono-Nca, representing the country at the International Court of Justice, criticized France's approach as paternalistic and neo-colonial.

In response, France described the case as groundless, asserting no current plans exist to sell the property. Diego Colas, a legal adviser at France's Foreign Affairs Ministry, criticized Equatorial Guinea's use of emergency procedures. A decision on the emergency appeal is expected in the next weeks as the diplomatic tensions over the Avenue Foch property continue to unfold.

