Equatorial Guinea vs. France: A Luxury Mansion at the Heart of a Diplomatic Dispute
Equatorial Guinea is urging the UN's highest court to stop the sale of a Paris mansion seized from the president's son, Teodorin Obiang, over embezzlement charges. They argue France's actions violate a UN anti-corruption treaty. France denies plans to sell, labeling the court appeal as baseless.
Representatives of Equatorial Guinea, on Tuesday, pressed the United Nations' highest court to issue an urgent suspension on the sale of a luxurious Paris mansion, confiscated from Teodorin Obiang, the son of the nation's ruler, amid embezzlement allegations. The seizure followed a French court's conviction of Obiang for misappropriating state funds.
Equatorial Guinea argues that the mansion and other assets, allegedly embezzled from its public funds, should be returned, aligning with a United Nations anti-corruption treaty. France's actions, Equatorial Guinea claims, would breach this treaty. Carmelo Nvono-Nca, representing the country at the International Court of Justice, criticized France's approach as paternalistic and neo-colonial.
In response, France described the case as groundless, asserting no current plans exist to sell the property. Diego Colas, a legal adviser at France's Foreign Affairs Ministry, criticized Equatorial Guinea's use of emergency procedures. A decision on the emergency appeal is expected in the next weeks as the diplomatic tensions over the Avenue Foch property continue to unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
