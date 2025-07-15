Thane's Honeytrap Case Withdrawal Raises Eyebrows

In a recent development in Thane district, a 'honey trap' case involving a government official was recorded but later retracted by mutual consent, according to Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam.

Addressing media queries, Kadam acknowledged the sole case where an official in Nashik lodged a grievance claiming harassment by a woman, who retaliated with a counter-complaint.

Both parties provided written statements citing a misunderstanding, leading to the case's withdrawal. Meanwhile, authorities are probing an email linked to similar incidents, aiming to prevent public panic and misuse, the minister emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)