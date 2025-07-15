Thane's Honeytrap Case Withdrawal Raises Eyebrows
In Thane district, a 'honey trap' case involving a government official was initially registered but later withdrawn through mutual agreement. Authorities are investigating an email with information on similar cases, ensuring transparency amid fears of misuse.
In a recent development in Thane district, a 'honey trap' case involving a government official was recorded but later retracted by mutual consent, according to Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam.
Addressing media queries, Kadam acknowledged the sole case where an official in Nashik lodged a grievance claiming harassment by a woman, who retaliated with a counter-complaint.
Both parties provided written statements citing a misunderstanding, leading to the case's withdrawal. Meanwhile, authorities are probing an email linked to similar incidents, aiming to prevent public panic and misuse, the minister emphasized.
