BDO's Allegations of Harassment Lead to Suspension
The BDO in Katihar, Bihar, accused a senior officer of harassment during electoral roll revision. Despite alleging misconduct, the BDO faced suspension due to an unsatisfactory response to a show cause notice. Besides, he faces departmental actions for conduct misaligned with public service ethics.
A Block Development Officer (BDO) in Katihar, Bihar, has been suspended following allegations of harassment by a senior officer during the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. The suspension was enacted by District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena, after the BDO's response to a show cause notice was deemed unsatisfactory.
The district administration has stated that the BDO, identified as Hari Om Sharan, engaged in a smear campaign via social media and newspapers, which they claim violated the conduct expected of a public servant. Departmental action is also set to follow due to this behavior.
The controversy began when Sharan accused his immediate superior of pressuring him to meet targets, leading him to formally resign. Despite the resignation letter going viral, District Magistrate Meena clarified that Sharan retracted his resignation and resumed his duties after apologizing.
