Punjab's Battle Against Drug Menace: CM Mann's No Mercy Stand

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has pledged a hardline approach against those involved in the state's drug trade, accusing former affluent leaders of enabling the crisis. In a special assembly session, Mann emphasized strict penalties and highlighted successes in drug confiscation to repair Punjab's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dynamic assembly session on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an uncompromising stance against those behind the drug epidemic affecting the state's youth.

Mann revealed that numerous former leaders, once supportive of the drug trade, have been apprehended, with allegations of them using official vehicles for supply.

The Chief Minister committed to ensuring harsh penalties for these individuals, aiming to rehabilitate Punjab's tarnished image and alleviate the scourge of drugs.

