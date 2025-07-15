Punjab's Battle Against Drug Menace: CM Mann's No Mercy Stand

In a dynamic assembly session on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced an uncompromising stance against those behind the drug epidemic affecting the state's youth.

Mann revealed that numerous former leaders, once supportive of the drug trade, have been apprehended, with allegations of them using official vehicles for supply.

The Chief Minister committed to ensuring harsh penalties for these individuals, aiming to rehabilitate Punjab's tarnished image and alleviate the scourge of drugs.