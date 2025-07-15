Left Menu

Pune Dowry Tragedy: A Grim Case of Desperation

Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune have filed a substantial chargesheet in the tragic dowry harassment-suicide case of Vaishnavi Hagawane. The case involves allegations against 11 accused, including family members, following Vaishnavi's suicide due to persistent dowry demands, despite substantial gifts during her marriage.

Updated: 15-07-2025 22:46 IST
The Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune, Maharashtra, have officially submitted a comprehensive chargesheet exceeding 1,600 pages in the harrowing dowry harassment-suicide case of Vaishnavi Hagawane, officials announced.

Vaishnavi, aged 26, reportedly took her own life in May after facing relentless demands for dowry, including a staggering Rs 2 crore for land purchase, allegedly at the hands of her in-laws. The chargesheet names 11 individuals, among them her husband Shahshank Hagawane and his family members, for their alleged involvement.

Post Vaishnavi's tragic demise, her father-in-law was expelled from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Her marriage was marked by significant gifts, like gold, silver, and an SUV, yet the harassment, allegedly, did not cease. This somber case underscores the ongoing tragedy of dowry-related persecution.

