Church of England Modernizes Stance on Clergy Sexuality

The Church of England has decided to remove the requirement for clergy candidates to adhere to a 1991 document on sexuality, citing its outdated perspectives. This aligns with broader efforts to foster inclusivity within the faith and follows prior decisions to bless same-sex unions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark decision, the Church of England's governing body has voted to eliminate the necessity for clergy aspirants to agree to a contentious 1991 document on sexuality. This move addresses concerns over the document's perceived prejudices and offensiveness.

The document, known as "Issues in Human Sexuality," portrayed homosexual practices negatively and advocated for abstinence among homosexual Christians. Despite this recent change, the Church's doctrine remains unaffected. The decision follows the 2023 approval to bless same-sex unions, stirring debate within Anglican communities globally.

This shift was confirmed at a General Synod meeting, as bishops, clergy, and laity overwhelmingly backed the change. Reverend Charles Bączyk-Bell highlighted the document's obsolescence, viewing its removal as a step towards a more inclusive policy regarding same-sex relationships.

