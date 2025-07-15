Bombay HC Halts Demolition of Heritage 'Kabutarkhanas'

The Bombay High Court has issued an interim order preventing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) from demolishing heritage kabutarkhanas, or pigeon feeding spots, across Mumbai. This decision comes in response to a challenge by citizens opposing the civic body's initiative to curtail these sites due to health concerns.

The bench, comprising Justices G S Kulkarni and Arif Doctor, did not grant permission for pigeon feeding twice a day, as some citizens had requested. It was noted that the BMC and Maharashtra government must present medical evidence on the health implications before any further action is taken.

The court instructed that affidavits be filed by both the BMC and the Maharashtra government. Additionally, the dean of KEM Hospital will be involved to address the health risks associated with pigeon droppings. The court has scheduled the next hearing on July 23, urging temporary preservation of the structures until then.

(With inputs from agencies.)