Call for Justice: U.S. Citizen's Tragic Death in West Bank Sparks Outcry
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has urged Israel to investigate the death of American citizen Sayafollah Musallet, who was beaten to death in the West Bank. The 20-year-old, also known as Saif, tragically died after a lengthy wait for medical assistance, prompting calls for accountability and justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:18 IST
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called for an 'aggressive' investigation into the death of an American citizen, 20-year-old Sayafollah Musallet, who was beaten in the West Bank.
The incident occurred in Sinjil, north of Ramallah, and has sparked condemnation from U.S. officials, including Representative Kathy Castor, who emphasized the need to protect Americans abroad and called for peace.
The situation unfolds amid increased settler violence linked to Israel's intensified conflict with Hamas in Gaza, raising concerns about the safety of U.S. citizens in the region.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel Cracks Down on Settler Violence Against Troops
'It will only get worse': Trump warns Hamas on Gaza ceasefire deal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in postwar Gaza, reports AP.
Netanyahu calls for end to Hamas in first remarks since Trump ceasefire call
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows 'there will be no Hamas' in postwar Gaza