Call for Justice: U.S. Citizen's Tragic Death in West Bank Sparks Outcry

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called for an 'aggressive' investigation into the death of an American citizen, 20-year-old Sayafollah Musallet, who was beaten in the West Bank.

The incident occurred in Sinjil, north of Ramallah, and has sparked condemnation from U.S. officials, including Representative Kathy Castor, who emphasized the need to protect Americans abroad and called for peace.

The situation unfolds amid increased settler violence linked to Israel's intensified conflict with Hamas in Gaza, raising concerns about the safety of U.S. citizens in the region.