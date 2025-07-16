Forest Officials Suspended Over Jungle Safari Scandal

Three additional forest personnel have been suspended following a safari at Corbett Tiger Reserve involving Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, officials disclosed on Tuesday. The incident sparked controversy due to the usage of a vehicle without a valid fitness certificate.

Uttarakhand's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sameer Sinha, announced that the suspensions were a result of an investigation conducted by Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra. The incident, which took place on July 6, has brought accountability measures against a senior administrative officer, an administrative officer, and the chief assistant of the sanctuary for negligence.

This brings the total suspensions to four, including the gypsy driver who was penalized earlier. The situation triggered a departmental inquiry to address security concerns raised post-safari.