Left Menu

Forest Officials Suspended Over Jungle Safari Scandal

Three more forest officials were suspended after a safari at Corbett Tiger Reserve involving Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami where a vehicle lacking a valid fitness certificate was used. This followed an inquiry by Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra, resulting in four total suspensions for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:21 IST
Forest Officials Suspended Over Jungle Safari Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three additional forest personnel have been suspended following a safari at Corbett Tiger Reserve involving Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, officials disclosed on Tuesday. The incident sparked controversy due to the usage of a vehicle without a valid fitness certificate.

Uttarakhand's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Sameer Sinha, announced that the suspensions were a result of an investigation conducted by Chief Wildlife Warden Ranjan Kumar Mishra. The incident, which took place on July 6, has brought accountability measures against a senior administrative officer, an administrative officer, and the chief assistant of the sanctuary for negligence.

This brings the total suspensions to four, including the gypsy driver who was penalized earlier. The situation triggered a departmental inquiry to address security concerns raised post-safari.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025