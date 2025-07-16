Crisis Deepens in Gaza: Strikes, Blockade, and Escalating Malnutrition

Malnutrition rates among children in the Gaza Strip have sharply increased, doubling since Israel imposed strict food entry restrictions in March, according to a United Nations report released on Tuesday. In addition, the renewed Israeli military strikes have resulted in the deaths of over 90 Palestinians, including many women and children.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza, where over 2 million Palestinians reside, continues to worsen following the resumption of conflict by Israel in March and the subsequent blockade intended to pressure Hamas for hostages release. The UN agency, UNRWA, reported that more than 10% of the nearly 16,000 children under five screened in June were acutely malnourished, a stark rise from 5.5% in March.

Efforts to deliver aid remain hindered by military restrictions, with only a fraction of the necessary supplies entering Gaza. The situation was aggravated by Israeli military actions targeting populated areas without prior warning, further complicating aid distribution and civilian safety. The international community calls for accountability and a resolution to the crisis.