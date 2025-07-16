Left Menu

BDO in Bihar Suspended for Social Media Smear Campaign

Hari Om Sharan, a block development officer in Bihar's Katihar district, was suspended for allegedly conducting a smear campaign against a senior officer during an electoral roll revision. District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena ordered the suspension, stating Sharan's response to a show cause notice was unsatisfactory.

A block development officer (BDO) in Bihar's Katihar district, who was recently spotlighted for accusing senior officer harassment during an electoral roll revision, has been suspended. District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena suspended Barsoi BDO Hari Om Sharan, finding his response to a show cause notice "unsatisfactory."

The BDO stands accused of misleading through a smear campaign via social media and newspapers, behavior considered unbecoming of a public servant, according to an official statement released on Tuesday. Departmental action against him will follow.

Last week, Sharan claimed harassment by the sub-divisional officer, driving him to resign. Although his resignation circulated on social media, the DM revealed he'll not received any formal resignation; Sharan returned to duties post-apology.

