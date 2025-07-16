Ex-Marine Charged in Violent Texas Detention Center Attack

In a significant development, Benjamin Hanil Song, a former Marine Corps reservist, was arrested and charged with attempted murder related to a violent incident at a Texas immigration detention center. Federal prosecutors announced the charges, which include multiple counts of attempted murder and firearm offenses.

The attack, involving individuals dressed in military-style clothing, took place on July 4 at the Prairieland Detention Centre near Dallas. Song allegedly acquired firearms linked to the assault, where a police officer was injured in the line of duty. Federal authorities apprehended Song after several days of search efforts.

Prosecutors stated that a total of 14 individuals have been implicated in this case, with charges ranging from attempted murder to obstruction of justice. The high-profile incident highlights ongoing tensions as the Trump administration intensifies deportation efforts, driving home the need for stringent security measures.

