Ex-Marine Charged in Violent Texas Detention Center Attack

Benjamin Hanil Song, a former US Marine Corps reservist, has been charged with attempted murder for his role in a July 4th attack on a Texas immigration detention center. Song, arrested after a week-long search, is among several individuals facing serious charges for the orchestrated assault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 09:52 IST
In a significant development, Benjamin Hanil Song, a former Marine Corps reservist, was arrested and charged with attempted murder related to a violent incident at a Texas immigration detention center. Federal prosecutors announced the charges, which include multiple counts of attempted murder and firearm offenses.

The attack, involving individuals dressed in military-style clothing, took place on July 4 at the Prairieland Detention Centre near Dallas. Song allegedly acquired firearms linked to the assault, where a police officer was injured in the line of duty. Federal authorities apprehended Song after several days of search efforts.

Prosecutors stated that a total of 14 individuals have been implicated in this case, with charges ranging from attempted murder to obstruction of justice. The high-profile incident highlights ongoing tensions as the Trump administration intensifies deportation efforts, driving home the need for stringent security measures.

