Campus Tragedy Sparks Protests in Odisha: Calls for Justice Grow

In the wake of a college student's tragic death, Odisha's Balasore district witnessed a widespread shutdown, orchestrated by the opposition BJD. Shops, schools, and colleges were closed, as vehicular movement came to a standstill across the region.

The deceased, a second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan College, succumbed to injuries after setting herself ablaze, allegedly due to inaction against a college professor accused of sexual harassment. The bandh, which commenced at 6 am and lasted until 2 pm, saw BJD members blocking key roads and burning tyres to voice their discontent.

Amidst these protests, BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra demanded a judicial investigation, criticizing the state government for a perceived denial of justice. The agitation seeks accountability from the state's higher education leaders and will persist until their demands are met. Law enforcement confirmed the arrests of the college principal and the accused professor.

(With inputs from agencies.)