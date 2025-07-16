Left Menu

Rohini Court Implements Dress Code to Curb Fraud

The Rohini Court Bar Association has restricted the wearing of white shirts and black pants by non-advocate visitors to prevent fraud by individuals posing as legal professionals. This decision aims to preserve the professional identity of advocates and address the issue of impostors deceiving litigants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:17 IST
Rohini Court Implements Dress Code to Curb Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rohini Court Bar Association has taken a decisive step to maintain the integrity of its premises by issuing a notice prohibiting clerks, litigants, and the general public from wearing white shirts and black pants within the district court complex.

This action follows numerous complaints about fraudulent individuals falsely portraying themselves as advocates or clerks, ultimately cheating unsuspecting litigants. To combat this issue, the dress code is now exclusively reserved for lawyers, symbolizing their professional identity and upholding the dignity of the legal community.

In addition to the dress code enforcement, it is now mandatory for clerks of advocates to possess authorized ID cards to further prevent deceitful practices. The initiative underscores the commitment of the Rohini Court Bar Association to protect litigants from deception within the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025