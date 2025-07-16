Rohini Court Implements Dress Code to Curb Fraud

The Rohini Court Bar Association has taken a decisive step to maintain the integrity of its premises by issuing a notice prohibiting clerks, litigants, and the general public from wearing white shirts and black pants within the district court complex.

This action follows numerous complaints about fraudulent individuals falsely portraying themselves as advocates or clerks, ultimately cheating unsuspecting litigants. To combat this issue, the dress code is now exclusively reserved for lawyers, symbolizing their professional identity and upholding the dignity of the legal community.

In addition to the dress code enforcement, it is now mandatory for clerks of advocates to possess authorized ID cards to further prevent deceitful practices. The initiative underscores the commitment of the Rohini Court Bar Association to protect litigants from deception within the legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)