Diving for Fortune: The Life of Delhi’s River Treasure Hunters

In the misty mornings of Delhi, Ramu Gupta begins his day by heading towards the sacred Yamuna River, seeking out hidden treasures beneath its bustling surface.

For the past 35 years, Gupta has been one of many gotakhors, or divers, collecting coins, trinkets, and scrap metal from the riverbed, supplementing his income as a toilet cleaner. His dedication is fueled not only by economic necessity but also by spiritual conviction.

Despite the river's pollution and hazardous conditions, Gupta finds solace and courage through his faith in the Hindu goddess Mata Rani. While the divers occasionally find gold pieces, their work also involves rescuing fellow citizens swept away by the currents. This dangerous, yet rewarding career underscores the resilience and spiritual strength that guides these men daily.