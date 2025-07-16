Left Menu

SHO Suspended in Gopal Khemka Murder Probe

The Bihar Police have suspended a station house officer, Rajesh Kumar, for inadequate investigation in the murder case of industrialist Gopal Khemka. Khemka was killed outside his Patna home by a motorcycle assailant. The police later arrested two individuals linked to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-07-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 12:39 IST
SHO Suspended in Gopal Khemka Murder Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Police have taken action against a station house officer in connection with the high-profile murder case of Patna-based industrialist Gopal Khemka. On Wednesday, Rajesh Kumar, the officer in charge of Gandhi Maidan Police Station, was suspended for failing in his duties during the investigation, according to an order from Central Range Inspector General Jitendra Rana.

The murder, which occurred on July 4 outside Khemka's residence, involved a motorcycle-borne assailant who fatally shot him. The incident brought to light previous unsatisfactory investigations by the suspended officer, noted SSP Kartikeya K Sharma. This tragic event took place seven years after a similar attack resulted in the death of Khemka's son in Hajipur.

Further investigation led to the arrest of two individuals, including the gunman, linked to the attack. Reports suggest Khemka had associations with the BJP, adding a political dimension to the crime. The suspension underscores the police department's focus on accountability in criminal investigations.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025