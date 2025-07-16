SHO Suspended in Gopal Khemka Murder Probe
The Bihar Police have suspended a station house officer, Rajesh Kumar, for inadequate investigation in the murder case of industrialist Gopal Khemka. Khemka was killed outside his Patna home by a motorcycle assailant. The police later arrested two individuals linked to the crime.
The Bihar Police have taken action against a station house officer in connection with the high-profile murder case of Patna-based industrialist Gopal Khemka. On Wednesday, Rajesh Kumar, the officer in charge of Gandhi Maidan Police Station, was suspended for failing in his duties during the investigation, according to an order from Central Range Inspector General Jitendra Rana.
The murder, which occurred on July 4 outside Khemka's residence, involved a motorcycle-borne assailant who fatally shot him. The incident brought to light previous unsatisfactory investigations by the suspended officer, noted SSP Kartikeya K Sharma. This tragic event took place seven years after a similar attack resulted in the death of Khemka's son in Hajipur.
Further investigation led to the arrest of two individuals, including the gunman, linked to the attack. Reports suggest Khemka had associations with the BJP, adding a political dimension to the crime. The suspension underscores the police department's focus on accountability in criminal investigations.
