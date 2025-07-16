Justice Flush: Supreme Court's Ultimatum to High Courts on Sanitation Compliance

The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to 20 high courts for failing to submit compliance reports following a verdict that mandates toilet facilities in all courts. The courts have eight weeks to meet the deadline, or face consequences, according to a bench led by Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan.

In January, the court declared access to sanitation a fundamental right under Article 21, providing specific directives for high courts, state governments, and UTs to ensure proper toilet facilities in court premises for everyone, including men, women, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons.

Only five high courts have submitted their compliance affidavits. The Supreme Court is insisting on accountability, threatening personal attendance of registrars if compliance is not met. The ruling stemmed from a PIL that underscored the need for sanitary infrastructure as essential to justice administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)