Left Menu

Japanese Employee of Astellas Pharma Sentenced by Beijing Court

A Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison by a Beijing court. The verdict was reported by the Nikkei newspaper, citing Japan's ambassador to China. The employee was detained since March 2023 on suspicion of espionage and indicted about a year ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:33 IST
Japanese Employee of Astellas Pharma Sentenced by Beijing Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unfolding diplomatic situation, a Beijing court has sentenced a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma to 3-1/2 years in prison, as reported by the Nikkei newspaper quoting Japan's ambassador to China.

This employee had been under detention since March last year, charged with espionage. The trial concluded with an indictment approximately a year ago, in a case that highlights the delicate economic ties between the two countries.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, addressing the issue, emphasized that Chinese authorities are committed to handling such matters lawfully, while assuring that China remains supportive of China-Japan economic cooperation.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025