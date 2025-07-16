Japanese Employee of Astellas Pharma Sentenced by Beijing Court

In an unfolding diplomatic situation, a Beijing court has sentenced a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma to 3-1/2 years in prison, as reported by the Nikkei newspaper quoting Japan's ambassador to China.

This employee had been under detention since March last year, charged with espionage. The trial concluded with an indictment approximately a year ago, in a case that highlights the delicate economic ties between the two countries.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, addressing the issue, emphasized that Chinese authorities are committed to handling such matters lawfully, while assuring that China remains supportive of China-Japan economic cooperation.