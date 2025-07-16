Japanese Employee of Astellas Pharma Sentenced by Beijing Court
A Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison by a Beijing court. The verdict was reported by the Nikkei newspaper, citing Japan's ambassador to China. The employee was detained since March 2023 on suspicion of espionage and indicted about a year ago.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, addressing the issue, emphasized that Chinese authorities are committed to handling such matters lawfully, while assuring that China remains supportive of China-Japan economic cooperation.
