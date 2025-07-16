Tragedy in Mayurbhanj: Son Accused of Killing Parents

In a shocking incident from Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, a 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his elderly parents with a hammer, police reported on Wednesday.

The crime occurred in Dhonapal village on Tuesday night, where Himanshu Sahu, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, killed his parents following a quarrel. The bodies of Hadibandhu Sahu, 81, and Shanti Sahu, 72, were discovered the next morning.

Local residents alerted authorities upon spotting Himanshu sitting near the bodies. Investigations reveal that familial disputes had led to Himanshu's wife and children living separately. An investigation is ongoing as Himanshu remains in custody.

