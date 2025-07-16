Left Menu

Tragedy in Mayurbhanj: Son Accused of Killing Parents

In Mayurbhanj, Odisha, a drunk auto driver allegedly killed his elderly parents with a hammer. The suspect, Himanshu, reportedly spent the night with their bodies. Police arrested him after locals reported the incident. Preliminary investigation suggests a family dispute led to the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baripada | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Mayurbhanj district, Odisha, a 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his elderly parents with a hammer, police reported on Wednesday.

The crime occurred in Dhonapal village on Tuesday night, where Himanshu Sahu, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, killed his parents following a quarrel. The bodies of Hadibandhu Sahu, 81, and Shanti Sahu, 72, were discovered the next morning.

Local residents alerted authorities upon spotting Himanshu sitting near the bodies. Investigations reveal that familial disputes had led to Himanshu's wife and children living separately. An investigation is ongoing as Himanshu remains in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

