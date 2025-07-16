Left Menu

Clash of Rivals: Brawl Breaks Out at Police Station

A confrontation erupted between two rival groups at a police station in Palghar district, Maharashtra. Before complaints were formally addressed, tensions escalated, leading to a physical altercation. A viral video captured the moments as police tried to intervene and separate the fighting parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An intense altercation between two rival groups, including women, erupted at a police station in Palghar district, Maharashtra, leading to a brawl, officials reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Tulunj police station in Nalasopara. Both parties had come to file complaints regarding a dispute, yet before a formal process began, a heated argument ensued, officials stated.

The situation quickly escalated into a physical fight with members throwing punches, kicking, and hurling abuses at each other. Police intervened to separate the fighters, but tensions remained high, as depicted in a video that went viral on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

