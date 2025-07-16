Left Menu

Court-Monitored Probe Sought into Karol Bagh Fire Tragedy

The Delhi High Court seeks responses from authorities on a plea by NGO 'Kutumb' for a court-monitored investigation into the deadly Karol Bagh fire on July 4. The case involves allegations of regulatory negligence by Vishal Mega Mart's management, the municipal authorities, fire services, and local police.

Updated: 16-07-2025 15:15 IST
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called on the government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to respond to a plea that seeks a court-monitored investigation into a tragic fire at Karol Bagh on July 4, resulting in the loss of two lives.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has issued notices to the Delhi government, MCD, Delhi Fire Services, and the Delhi Development Authority. This comes in response to a petition filed by the NGO 'Kutumb', highlighting serious lapses in safety regulation enforcement.

The petition blames the fire on alleged negligence by Vishal Mega Mart's management, Delhi Police, fire services, and MCD. It also questions the issuance of licenses and no-objection certificates to businesses in congested areas without adhering to safety norms, seeking immediate action on illegal establishments.

