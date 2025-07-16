Court-Monitored Probe Sought into Karol Bagh Fire Tragedy

The Delhi High Court has called on the government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to respond to a plea that seeks a court-monitored investigation into a tragic fire at Karol Bagh on July 4, resulting in the loss of two lives.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has issued notices to the Delhi government, MCD, Delhi Fire Services, and the Delhi Development Authority. This comes in response to a petition filed by the NGO 'Kutumb', highlighting serious lapses in safety regulation enforcement.

The petition blames the fire on alleged negligence by Vishal Mega Mart's management, Delhi Police, fire services, and MCD. It also questions the issuance of licenses and no-objection certificates to businesses in congested areas without adhering to safety norms, seeking immediate action on illegal establishments.