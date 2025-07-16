Russian Forces Seize Strategic Donetsk Settlement

In a strategic military move, Russian forces have reportedly seized control of the settlement of Novokhatske, located in the contentious Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. This information was disclosed by the Russian defence ministry on Wednesday.

Reuters, a global news agency, stated that it could not independently verify these battlefield claims. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to draw international attention.

The situation in eastern Ukraine remains fluid and dynamic, with various reports of military engagements contributing to the complexity of verifying real-time developments.