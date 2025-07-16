Russian Forces Seize Strategic Donetsk Settlement
Russian forces have taken control of Novokhatske in the Donetsk region, according to the Russian defence ministry. This development is part of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine's eastern territories. Independent verification of this report by Reuters has not yet been confirmed.
In a strategic military move, Russian forces have reportedly seized control of the settlement of Novokhatske, located in the contentious Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. This information was disclosed by the Russian defence ministry on Wednesday.
Reuters, a global news agency, stated that it could not independently verify these battlefield claims. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine continues to draw international attention.
The situation in eastern Ukraine remains fluid and dynamic, with various reports of military engagements contributing to the complexity of verifying real-time developments.
