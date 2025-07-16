Virtual Court Hearings: A Shield or an Obstruction?

The U.S. Justice Department mulled over bringing criminal charges against Minnesota judges and defense lawyers who discussed virtual court hearings to protect defendants from federal immigration arrests, as revealed by five sources familiar with the matter. The inquiry was initiated by FBI agents in Minneapolis in February.

FBI and Justice Department leadership in Washington endorsed the probe, which emerged following a January 21 memo by Emil Bove, previously Acting Deputy Attorney General and now a court nominee. This memo ordered action against "state and local actors" hampering immigration enforcement.

Email discussions among Minnesota defense lawyers, highlighting Zoom hearings to avoid ICE arrests, sparked the investigation. Notably, the Justice Department has previously targeted judges for purportedly helping defendants evade arrest. The practice of virtual hearings remains widespread in the U.S.

