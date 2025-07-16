Extension Granted Again: The Unending Saga of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal

In a recent development, the Centre has extended the deadline for the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal, allowing it until July 31, 2026, to finalize its report on the inter-state water-sharing conflict involving the Krishna River.

The extension, announced by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, was made under the authority of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956. The decision follows a formal plea from the Tribunal for more time to conclude its work.

The Tribunal, initially set up in April 2004, was tasked with resolving disputes between Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. However, Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014 brought Telangana into the fray, adding complexity to the proceedings and necessitating multiple deadline extensions.