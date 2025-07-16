Triumph in Udhampur: Police's Major Win Against Terrorism
Jammu and Kashmir Police's recent encounter in the Dudu-Basantgarh forest led to the elimination of a top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander active for four years. The police emphasize the crucial role of public support in operations. Top officers received recognition for their efforts in combating terrorism and other crimes.
In a significant victory against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, police forces successfully eliminated a top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad group. This triumph unfolded in the dense terrains of Dudu-Basantgarh, where operations have been ongoing to neutralize threats.
Police Director General Nalin Prabhat remarked on the vital role of public cooperation in these efforts. He highlighted the trust between law enforcement and the community, crediting accurate public tips for the recent success.
Recognition was also extended to the Akhnoor police personnel, who were honored for their outstanding service and successful operations, demonstrating excellence in law enforcement within the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
