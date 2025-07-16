Call for Peace: U.S. Ambassador Urges Ceasefire in Suwayda

The United States ambassador to Turkey has made a fervent call for a halt to hostilities in Syria's Suwayda city. Issuing a statement on Wednesday, the ambassador asked for a "step back" and encouraged all parties involved to engage in negotiations to end the conflict.

The situation in Suwayda has seen Syrian government forces clash with local Druze fighters, threatening a previously established ceasefire. In response, the ambassador stressed the U.S. position against violence targeting non-combatants.

"We unequivocally condemn violence against civilians in Suwayda," the ambassador stated. "All parties must step back and engage in meaningful dialogue that leads to a lasting ceasefire. Perpetrators need to be held accountable." This announcement comes after tensions surged post-ceasefire agreement.

