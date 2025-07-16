Left Menu

Call for Peace: U.S. Ambassador Urges Ceasefire in Suwayda

Washington's ambassador to Turkey urges all involved parties to step back and engage in dialogue to achieve a ceasefire in Suwayda, Syria. The ambassador condemned any violence against civilians and emphasized the importance of holding perpetrators accountable in recent conflict involving government troops and Druze fighters.

The United States ambassador to Turkey has made a fervent call for a halt to hostilities in Syria's Suwayda city. Issuing a statement on Wednesday, the ambassador asked for a "step back" and encouraged all parties involved to engage in negotiations to end the conflict.

The situation in Suwayda has seen Syrian government forces clash with local Druze fighters, threatening a previously established ceasefire. In response, the ambassador stressed the U.S. position against violence targeting non-combatants.

"We unequivocally condemn violence against civilians in Suwayda," the ambassador stated. "All parties must step back and engage in meaningful dialogue that leads to a lasting ceasefire. Perpetrators need to be held accountable." This announcement comes after tensions surged post-ceasefire agreement.

