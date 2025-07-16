Probe Into Madibeng Municipality Invoked Over Alleged Irregularities

The North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, has officially invoked Section 106(1)(b) of the Municipal Systems Act to launch an urgent investigation into the Madibeng Local Municipality. This comes in response to mounting allegations of maladministration, corruption, and general misconduct within the municipality, which serves as a critical local government structure in the Bojanala Platinum District.

Scope and Focus of the Investigation

Molapisi’s intervention, which follows a formal directive from the national Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, is set to thoroughly examine a range of serious governance failures. Chief among these are:

The irregular appointment of senior municipal officials and external service providers , raising red flags around non-compliance with procurement regulations and appointment procedures.

The failure of the Madibeng Municipal Council to convene statutory meetings, as stipulated by both legislation and its own rules of order. Such meetings are essential for transparency, accountability, and governance decision-making.

According to the provincial government, a reputable law firm has already been commissioned to lead the inquiry. The appointed legal team is expected to conduct in-depth interviews, gather relevant documentation, and review internal procedures as part of the three-month-long process.

A Call for Cooperation and Accountability

Speaking at a special council sitting attended by both elected officials and senior administrators, MEC Molapisi stressed the gravity of the situation and the need for full cooperation from all stakeholders.

“The allegations are serious, and we expect councillors and officials of the municipality to cooperate and assist in providing the necessary information that will assist the investigation,” said Molapisi.

The MEC was joined by the Head of Department for COGHSTA, Dr. Ben Bole, who echoed these sentiments and reiterated that the investigation is not a punitive measure, but a necessary step to restore good governance and public trust in Madibeng.

Next Steps and Anticipated Outcomes

The investigation will be conducted over a 90-day period, after which a detailed report will be submitted to MEC Molapisi. This report is expected to contain:

Findings on the scope and extent of administrative irregularities

Recommendations for corrective action, which may include disciplinary action, policy reform, or criminal referral, depending on the severity of findings

The provincial administration has assured residents and ratepayers of Madibeng that the investigation is being treated as a priority. The community has been encouraged to come forward with any relevant information or whistleblower disclosures, which will be handled confidentially.

Section 106 of the Systems Act

Section 106 of the Municipal Systems Act empowers provincial MECs for local government to initiate formal investigations into municipalities where there is evidence—or serious allegations—of maladministration, fraud, corruption, or any act that undermines the functioning of the municipality. The provision has increasingly been used as a corrective tool across several provinces where municipalities face recurring governance challenges.

With this latest probe, Madibeng joins the list of local government entities under scrutiny as the national and provincial governments intensify efforts to improve service delivery, transparency, and accountability at the municipal level.