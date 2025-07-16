Left Menu

Trump and Qatari Leader Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed to push for progress on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal. The discussions include Israeli troop withdrawals and ending the conflict with Hamas. Mediators face challenges as over 58,000 Palestinians have died in recent hostilities.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Wednesday, the White House has confirmed. The meeting aims to advance discussions on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release agreement.

Since July 6, Israeli and Hamas representatives have engaged in the latest round of ceasefire negotiations in Doha. Talks revolve around a U.S.-endorsed 60-day ceasefire proposal, focusing on a phased release of hostages and Israeli troop withdrawals from specific areas in Gaza. President Trump will host the Qatari Prime Minister for a dinner at the White House, coinciding with his aspirations for an imminent ceasefire agreement.

The Middle East's conflict continues, with the recent surge in violence initiated by Hamas' attack on Israel in October 2023. This has resulted in over 58,000 Palestinian deaths due to subsequent Israeli military actions, leading to humanitarian crises. International bodies have raised serious allegations against Israel, which the nation firmly denies.

