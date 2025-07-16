Shakeup in HHS: Top Aides Dismissed
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has dismissed Heather Flick Melanson and Hannah Anderson, two top aides. The reason for their departure remains unclear, and HHS has not commented on the firings that occurred just months into their tenure.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has unexpectedly dismissed two top aides, according to reports from CNN on Wednesday. The involved aides, chief of staff Heather Flick Melanson and deputy chief of staff for policy Hannah Anderson, were let go after only a few months on the job.
The circumstances surrounding the aides' departure remain uncertain, as it is not clear whether a singular event triggered the firings, according to informed sources. Details on the matter are yet to be released, and the HHS has not provided any statements despite requests from Reuters.
The abrupt terminations have sparked discussions within political and bureaucratic circles, leaving industry watchers waiting for further developments or official comments from the HHS regarding these significant staffing changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
