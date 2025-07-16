Left Menu

Tragedy and Protest: Widow Consumes Poison Over Delayed Justice

Dnyaneshwari Munde, seeking justice for her murdered husband Mahadev Munde, consumed poison at the Beed superintendent's office to protest the delayed arrest of his killers. Her act underscored rising crime in the region, prompting authorities to transfer the case to the local crime branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic protest over delayed justice, Dnyaneshwari Munde, whose husband Mahadev Munde was murdered, consumed poison at the Beed superintendent's office on Wednesday. Her husband was abducted and found dead in October, but no arrests have been made yet.

Carrying inflammable substances, she initially intended to self-immolate, expressing frustration over governmental inaction. Her statements drew attention as she directly challenged authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the unresolved case.

Despite consuming poison, Dnyaneshwari was stabilized at the civil hospital. The case, linked to rising local crime rates shown in the murder of another local, Santosh Deshmukh, has been transferred to the local crime branch for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

