Global Drug Trafficking: The Arrest of Opinder Singh Sian

Opinder Singh Sian, a suspect intricately involved in international drug trafficking, has been apprehended in the US. Reports indicate Sian's cooperation with the notorious Irish Kinahan gang in smuggling methamphetamine and fentanyl precursors globally.

According to sources, Sian was detained in Nevada by the DEA. Court documents suggest that Sian's operations were backed by Turkish and American criminal networks, importing precursor chemicals from China and exporting narcotics from the Los Angeles port to Australia.

Furthermore, Sian was apprehended in Arizona, linked to British Columbia's Brothers Keepers. He now awaits a transfer to California as a Nevada judge ordered him held in custody. Notably, Sian evaded shootings in Surrey in 2008 and 2011, highlighting his gang affiliations.

(With inputs from agencies.)