Global Drug Trafficking: The Arrest of Opinder Singh Sian
Opinder Singh Sian, an Indian-Canadian gangster, was arrested in the US for running a global drug operation with the Irish Kinahan gang. He conspired with Turkish and American crime groups to smuggle drugs from China to Australia. Sian remains in custody pending transfer to California.
- Country:
- Canada
Opinder Singh Sian, a suspect intricately involved in international drug trafficking, has been apprehended in the US. Reports indicate Sian's cooperation with the notorious Irish Kinahan gang in smuggling methamphetamine and fentanyl precursors globally.
According to sources, Sian was detained in Nevada by the DEA. Court documents suggest that Sian's operations were backed by Turkish and American criminal networks, importing precursor chemicals from China and exporting narcotics from the Los Angeles port to Australia.
Furthermore, Sian was apprehended in Arizona, linked to British Columbia's Brothers Keepers. He now awaits a transfer to California as a Nevada judge ordered him held in custody. Notably, Sian evaded shootings in Surrey in 2008 and 2011, highlighting his gang affiliations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks
Custodial Death Sparks Outrage and Arrests in Tamil Nadu
U.S. Trade Strategy: Narrow Deals Amid Tariff Deadline
Tragedy Strikes German Town: One Dead in Utility Company Attack
Incident at Bavarian Electric Company Leaves One Dead, Four Injured