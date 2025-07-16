Delhi Court Delivers Stern Sentence in Heinous Abuse Case

A Delhi court has handed down a severe sentence to a 59-year-old man, condemning him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of his minor step-granddaughter.

Additonal Sessions Judge Ankit Mehta found the man guilty under charges including aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act, disrobing, and intimidation, highlighting the prolonged abuse faced by the 10-year-old for over eight months.

Public prosecutor Vineet Dahiya argued against leniency due to the substantial mental trauma inflicted on the victim, leading to a compensation of Rs 3 lakh. The judgment stressed the importance of applying the law forcefully to serve as a societal deterrent against such reprehensible acts.