Delhi Court Delivers Stern Sentence in Heinous Abuse Case
A Delhi court sentenced a 59-year-old man to seven years in prison for sexually assaulting his minor step-granddaughter over eight months. The court emphasized the need for strict application of law to deter such crimes, awarding the victim Rs 3 lakh for mental trauma.
A Delhi court has handed down a severe sentence to a 59-year-old man, condemning him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of his minor step-granddaughter.
Additonal Sessions Judge Ankit Mehta found the man guilty under charges including aggravated sexual assault under the POCSO Act, disrobing, and intimidation, highlighting the prolonged abuse faced by the 10-year-old for over eight months.
Public prosecutor Vineet Dahiya argued against leniency due to the substantial mental trauma inflicted on the victim, leading to a compensation of Rs 3 lakh. The judgment stressed the importance of applying the law forcefully to serve as a societal deterrent against such reprehensible acts.
