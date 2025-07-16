Meghalaya HC Grants Extended Hours for Shillong Street Vendors

The Meghalaya High Court, on Wednesday, amended the previously imposed vending hours for street vendors in Shillong's Khyndailad area, following concerns over limited business time.

Previously restricted hours were adjusted after the court reviewed a petition from the Meghalaya and Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association, which highlighted the challenges vendors faced. The Bench of Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh added extra setup and pack-up time to both midday and evening vending sessions.

Despite opposition citing vested interests, the court mandated implementation of extended hours with strict oversight by public authorities, pending full vendor relocation to designated areas by July 2025. Further hearings are scheduled for July 28.

