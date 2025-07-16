Yemeni Forces Thwart Massive Iranian Weapons Shipment
Yemeni forces intercepted a significant shipment of Iranian weapons, including advanced missiles and drone equipment, meant for Houthi militants. The seizure, detailed by U.S. Central Command, highlights ongoing tensions and arms smuggling challenges in the region.
Yemeni forces have successfully intercepted a substantial shipment of Iranian weapons, according to a statement released by U.S. Central Command.
The captured shipment, destined for Houthi militants, contained over 750 tons of advanced munitions, including cruise missiles, drone engines, and radar systems.
This significant seizure underscores the persistent regional tensions and the challenges of combating the illegal arms trade.
