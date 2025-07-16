Mumbai Police Busts International Gang Linked to Underworld Don

In a significant crackdown, the Mumbai Police crime branch has arrested seven members of an 'international gang' with alleged links to underworld don Chhota Shakeel. The arrests came after the gang was implicated in the kidnapping and assault of a drug dealer and his associate as part of an extortion scheme.

Officials revealed that Sajid Electricwala, a drug dealer from Surat, was held captive for nearly a month, during which he was moved across various states to avoid detection. His associate, Shabbir, an estate agent, managed to escape and alerted the authorities, which led to the investigation.

The arrested individuals, identified as Sarvar Khan, Mehtab, Santosh Waghmare, Satish Kadu, Yunus Theverpalli, Tausif Saindi, and Rahul Sawant, all have previous criminal records. The operation unveiled ties with Chhota Shakeel, and the crime was motivated by disputes over a Mephedrone deal. The police recovered several vehicles and electronic gadgets used by the gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)