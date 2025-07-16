Family of Four Sentenced to Life for Fatal Cable Dispute

A local court has sentenced a man and his three sons to life imprisonment for the murder of a neighbor in a 2020 dispute over an electricity cable. The Additional Sessions Judge Vimal Verma pronounced the verdict on Kharg Singh and his sons, Dharmendra, Dinesh, and Mukesh, for killing Prakash Chandra in Jajumai village.

The incident occurred on July 30, 2020, when tensions escalated after Chandra objected to the accused allegedly extending an electric cable through his rooftop. At this point, a violent altercation ensued, during which the attackers brutally assaulted Chandra and opened fire, leading to his death.

A comprehensive investigation followed, resulting in a charge sheet filed by police. The prosecution supported their case with 11 witness testimonies and 21 pieces of evidence. The court's decision concluded with life imprisonment for the four men and a collective fine of Rs 32,000.

