Left Menu

Family of Four Sentenced to Life for Fatal Cable Dispute

A local court sentenced a man and his three sons to life imprisonment for the murder of Prakash Chandra, following a dispute over an electricity cable in 2020. The altercation led to Chandra's death by beating and gunfire. Witness testimonies and evidence sealed the conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Firozabad(Up) | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:48 IST
Family of Four Sentenced to Life for Fatal Cable Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has sentenced a man and his three sons to life imprisonment for the murder of a neighbor in a 2020 dispute over an electricity cable. The Additional Sessions Judge Vimal Verma pronounced the verdict on Kharg Singh and his sons, Dharmendra, Dinesh, and Mukesh, for killing Prakash Chandra in Jajumai village.

The incident occurred on July 30, 2020, when tensions escalated after Chandra objected to the accused allegedly extending an electric cable through his rooftop. At this point, a violent altercation ensued, during which the attackers brutally assaulted Chandra and opened fire, leading to his death.

A comprehensive investigation followed, resulting in a charge sheet filed by police. The prosecution supported their case with 11 witness testimonies and 21 pieces of evidence. The court's decision concluded with life imprisonment for the four men and a collective fine of Rs 32,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025