Left Menu

Birthright Battle: Federal Judges Block Trump's Citizenship Order

Federal judges in Maryland and New Hampshire have issued rulings blocking President Trump's order to restrict birthright citizenship. Judge Deborah Boardman aims for judicial efficiency by not proceeding until an appeal conclusion, while Judge Joseph LaPlante's ruling put the issue on a fast track to the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greenbelt | Updated: 17-07-2025 04:03 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 04:03 IST
Birthright Battle: Federal Judges Block Trump's Citizenship Order
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A Maryland federal judge may soon follow a New Hampshire judge in blocking President Trump's order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship across the United States. This comes amidst an ongoing legal battle challenging the executive order's validity.

Judge Deborah Boardman indicated her intention to grant a class action status covering all affected children and impose a preliminary injunction to halt the order. However, she awaits a decision from the Fourth US Circuit Court before moving forward, as the appellate court's input is crucial to the case's progression.

In contrast, Judge Joseph LaPlante in New Hampshire already issued a nationwide preliminary injunction, swiftly setting the stage for the matter to potentially reach the Supreme Court. As the judicial system anticipates its decision, the controversy surrounding Trump's January order—denying citizenship to children of non-citizen parents—remains under intense scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025