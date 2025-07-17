Birthright Battle: Federal Judges Block Trump's Citizenship Order
Federal judges in Maryland and New Hampshire have issued rulings blocking President Trump's order to restrict birthright citizenship. Judge Deborah Boardman aims for judicial efficiency by not proceeding until an appeal conclusion, while Judge Joseph LaPlante's ruling put the issue on a fast track to the Supreme Court.
A Maryland federal judge may soon follow a New Hampshire judge in blocking President Trump's order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship across the United States. This comes amidst an ongoing legal battle challenging the executive order's validity.
Judge Deborah Boardman indicated her intention to grant a class action status covering all affected children and impose a preliminary injunction to halt the order. However, she awaits a decision from the Fourth US Circuit Court before moving forward, as the appellate court's input is crucial to the case's progression.
In contrast, Judge Joseph LaPlante in New Hampshire already issued a nationwide preliminary injunction, swiftly setting the stage for the matter to potentially reach the Supreme Court. As the judicial system anticipates its decision, the controversy surrounding Trump's January order—denying citizenship to children of non-citizen parents—remains under intense scrutiny.
