New Investigation Team Formed for Seoul Halloween Crush

In response to the tragic Halloween crowd crush that claimed 159 lives in Seoul in 2022, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced the establishment of a new investigative team on Thursday. The team will consist of both police and prosecutors, aiming to thoroughly examine the unfortunate incident.

The decision to initiate a fresh probe was revealed by Lee's spokesperson, Kang Yu-jung, during a briefing. It comes after President Lee met with families of victims from this and other major disasters in the country, underscoring his commitment to accountability and prevention of future tragedies.

The new investigation will seek to uncover the details surrounding the calamity and address the concerns of those affected. This move represents a significant step in addressing public outcry and ensuring justice for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)