Japan and U.S. Re-Negotiate Trade Tariffs

Japanese negotiator Ryosei Akazawa and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick held discussions over U.S. tariffs. During the 45-minute phone call, both parties reiterated their stances on the current trade measures. The conversation was described as deep and comprehensive, indicating ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

In a significant development, Japan's lead trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, engaged in a pivotal phone call with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick concerning American tariff policies.

The dialogue, lasting 45 minutes, served as an opportunity for both officials to restate their respective positions on the matter.

Japan's government described the exchange as deep and meaningful, indicating that discussions on U.S. tariff measures continue to be a priority for both nations.

