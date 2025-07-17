High-Speed Rail Clash: Trump vs. California
The U.S. Transportation Department, under President Trump, is withdrawing $4 billion in funding from California's High-Speed Rail project, citing its severe budget overruns and lack of progress. California officials, including Governor Gavin Newsom, have vowed to contest this decision legally, labeling it as an illegal action.
In a significant development, President Donald Trump announced the rescindment of $4 billion in U.S. government funding for California's ambitious High-Speed Rail project. Labeling it as severely overpriced, overregulated, and unsuccessful, Trump claimed the project had not met expectations.
The Transportation Department echoed his concerns, citing the absence of a viable path forward and potential additional funding clawbacks. California officials swiftly decried the move as unlawful, part of a series of disputes between the state and the Trump administration.
Governor Gavin Newsom is exploring all legal avenues to counter this decision, while the Federal Railroad Administration reported numerous issues with the project, including budget shortfalls and missed deadlines, despite some ongoing construction work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
